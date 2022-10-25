Blue Horizon BNE ETF (NYSEARCA:BNE) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Shares of Blue Horizon BNE ETF (NYSEARCA:BNE – Get Rating) traded down 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.95 and last traded at $21.95. 444 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.09.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.62.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Blue Horizon BNE ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Blue Horizon BNE ETF (NYSEARCA:BNE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 5.03% of Blue Horizon BNE ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

