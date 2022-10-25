Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Trading 4.8% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) traded up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $312.00 to $412.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Boston Beer traded as high as $421.50 and last traded at $421.50. 998 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 174,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $402.28.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SAM. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $331.00 to $314.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $384.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Boston Beer to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $296.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $359.43.

In other news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 425 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.92, for a total transaction of $161,466.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,051.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 101 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $35,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David L. Grinnell sold 425 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.92, for a total transaction of $161,466.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,051.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 777 shares of company stock worth $292,630 in the last 90 days. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $345.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 188.90 and a beta of 0.95.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($1.27). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $596.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

