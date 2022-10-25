Brightworth Purchases 8,500 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Brightworth lifted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 186,582 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 2.7% of Brightworth’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Brightworth’s holdings in Apple were worth $25,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 35.8% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 664,640 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $90,870,000 after acquiring an additional 175,365 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 10.2% during the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 245,102 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,510,000 after acquiring an additional 22,785 shares in the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 13,131 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.7% during the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 35,863 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,903,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.8% during the second quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $185.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays cut their target price on Apple from $169.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. set a $175.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Apple Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 306,087 shares of company stock worth $47,252,854 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $149.45 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.31 and a 200-day moving average of $152.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.18%.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.