Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Broadway Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Broadway Financial Stock Down 9.5 %

Shares of Broadway Financial stock opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. Broadway Financial has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $3.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $74.39 million, a P/E ratio of 48.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial ( NASDAQ:BYFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The savings and loans company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.30 million during the quarter. Broadway Financial had a return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 4.83%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Broadway Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Broadway Financial by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 37,896 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Broadway Financial by 13.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,407 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 11,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadway Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.08% of the company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Company Profile

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

