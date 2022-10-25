Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Cactus were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WHD. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Cactus by 5.4% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Cactus by 21.9% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,033,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,661,000 after purchasing an additional 185,437 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Cactus by 28.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Cactus during the first quarter valued at $584,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in Cactus by 39.5% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 23,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cactus alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cactus from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Cactus Stock Up 1.3 %

WHD stock opened at $50.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cactus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.70 and a 52 week high of $64.18.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. Cactus had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $170.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Cactus’s revenue was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cactus Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

Cactus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.