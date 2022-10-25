Caesars Entertainment (CZR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on Oct 25th, 2022

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZRGet Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZRGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.09). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 14.14% and a negative return on equity of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. On average, analysts expect Caesars Entertainment to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of CZR opened at $41.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.37. Caesars Entertainment has a 52 week low of $31.31 and a 52 week high of $115.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 2.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $149.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.41.

Institutional Trading of Caesars Entertainment

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,214,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,529,000 after acquiring an additional 25,243 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 397,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 217,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,329,000 after purchasing an additional 41,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

About Caesars Entertainment



Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

Earnings History for Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR)

