Caesars Entertainment (CZR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.09). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 14.14% and a negative return on equity of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. On average, analysts expect Caesars Entertainment to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance
Shares of CZR opened at $41.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.37. Caesars Entertainment has a 52 week low of $31.31 and a 52 week high of $115.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 2.77.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Trading of Caesars Entertainment
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,214,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,529,000 after acquiring an additional 25,243 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 397,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 217,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,329,000 after purchasing an additional 41,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.55% of the company’s stock.
About Caesars Entertainment
Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.
