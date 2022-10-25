Caesars Entertainment (CZR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.09). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 14.14% and a negative return on equity of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. On average, analysts expect Caesars Entertainment to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of CZR opened at $41.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.37. Caesars Entertainment has a 52 week low of $31.31 and a 52 week high of $115.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 2.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Caesars Entertainment

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $149.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.41.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,214,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,529,000 after acquiring an additional 25,243 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 397,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 217,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,329,000 after purchasing an additional 41,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

About Caesars Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

Featured Articles

