Calnex Solutions (LON:CLX) Shares Down 1.8%

Calnex Solutions plc (LON:CLX – Get Rating) fell 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 134.04 ($1.62) and last traded at GBX 135 ($1.63). 46,920 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 138,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 137.50 ($1.66).

The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 152.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 159.12. The company has a market capitalization of £118.16 million and a PE ratio of 2,700.00.

Calnex Solutions plc designs, produces, and markets test instrumentation and solutions for network synchronization, and network emulation for telecoms networks, enterprise networks, and data centers worldwide. The company offers Paragon-neo, a platform that provides PTP and SyncE testing to 400GbE and sub-nanosecond accuracy for 5G networks; NE-ONE, a performance test application for realistic networks, including LAN, WAN, Internet, Cloud, Wi-Fi, (A)DSL, mobile, and satellite to verify application performance; Calnex SNE, a solution for network emulation and simulation, which enables users to build their network; Sentinel, a field solution for 3G/4G/5G mobile backhaul, E911/critical infrastructure, financial networks, and power comms; Paragon-ONE, a feature that bundles delivering test solutions for PTP to profiles, such as IEEE 802.1AS/AS-REV, SMPTE 2059-2, and ITU-T G.8275.1.; and Paragon-X, a solution to test SyncE, PTP, and NTP mechanisms, as well as E1/T1 sync interfaces and ethernet OAM.

