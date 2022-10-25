Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 165.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CPT. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 350.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 492.4% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 31.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CPT. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $174.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $158.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $165.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.54.

Camden Property Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

CPT opened at $113.00 on Tuesday. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $109.66 and a twelve month high of $180.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.74. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 1,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $238,001.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,260,357.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.