Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates Buy Rating for LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS)

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $9.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.00.

LSI Industries Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of LSI Industries stock opened at $7.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. LSI Industries has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $8.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.85.

LSI Industries Announces Dividend

LSI Industries ( NASDAQ:LYTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. LSI Industries had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $127.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts predict that LSI Industries will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO James E. Galeese sold 14,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $121,518.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,463 shares of the company's stock, valued at $752,181.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James E. Galeese sold 4,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $40,379.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,365 shares in the company, valued at $891,129.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,568 shares of company stock valued at $243,442. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LSI Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYTS. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in LSI Industries during the second quarter valued at $78,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in LSI Industries during the second quarter valued at $85,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in LSI Industries during the third quarter valued at $89,000. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in LSI Industries by 20.0% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. purchased a new position in LSI Industries during the first quarter valued at $116,000. 61.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

Featured Stories

