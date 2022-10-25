CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to “Market Perform”

CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Sunday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the bank’s stock, down from their previous price target of $26.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.88% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James cut CapStar Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CapStar Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on CapStar Financial to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Get CapStar Financial alerts:

CapStar Financial Stock Down 12.1 %

CSTR opened at $16.02 on Friday. CapStar Financial has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $22.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $353.39 million, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Trading of CapStar Financial

About CapStar Financial

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSTR. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CapStar Financial during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in CapStar Financial by 49.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CapStar Financial in the second quarter valued at about $159,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CapStar Financial by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 4,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CapStar Financial by 4.4% in the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 20,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. 43.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CapStar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CapStar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.