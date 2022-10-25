Cascadia Acquisition (NASDAQ:CCAIU) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of Cascadia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CCAIU – Get Rating) rose 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.94 and last traded at $9.94. Approximately 150 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.

Cascadia Acquisition Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.89.

Get Cascadia Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cascadia Acquisition

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cascadia Acquisition stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cascadia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CCAIU – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cascadia Acquisition were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Cascadia Acquisition

Cascadia Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cascadia Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascadia Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.