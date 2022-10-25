Castillo Copper (LON:CCZ) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Castillo Copper Limited (LON:CCZ – Get Rating) shares shot up 7.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.10 ($0.01). 658,870 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 649,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.03 ($0.01).

Castillo Copper Stock Up 4.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £13.97 million and a PE ratio of -11.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.96 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.95.

About Castillo Copper

Castillo Copper Limited engages in the exploration and examination of mineral properties in Australia and Zambia. It primarily explores for copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the NWQ Copper project located in the Mt Isa copper-belt of Queensland, Australia; the Mkushi, the Luanshya, the North and South Lumwana, and the Mwansa projects covering approximately 1,100 square kilometers in Zambia; the Broken Hill, a zinc-silver-lead project consists of four tenements covering 801.3 square kilometers situated in New South Wales, Australia; and a 100% interest in the Cangai copper project located in New South Wales, Australia.

