Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) Shares Down 0.9%

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.13. 351,816 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,517,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.
Castor Maritime Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.28 and a 200-day moving average of $1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.65 million, a PE ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.01.
Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $67.50 million during the quarter. Castor Maritime had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 40.99%.
Castor Maritime Company Profile
Castor Maritime Inc provides shipping services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Dry Bulk, Aframax/LR2 Tanker, and Handysize Tanker. It offers seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo; commodities, such as iron ore, coal, soybeans, etc.; and crude oil and refined petroleum products.
