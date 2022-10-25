Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) Shares Down 0.9%

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.13. 351,816 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,517,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.

Castor Maritime Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.28 and a 200-day moving average of $1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.65 million, a PE ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $67.50 million during the quarter. Castor Maritime had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 40.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Castor Maritime

Castor Maritime Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Castor Maritime by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 79,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 12,661 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Castor Maritime during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Castor Maritime by 407.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 68,100 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Castor Maritime by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 299,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 101,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Castor Maritime during the 2nd quarter worth about $334,000. 1.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Castor Maritime Inc provides shipping services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Dry Bulk, Aframax/LR2 Tanker, and Handysize Tanker. It offers seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo; commodities, such as iron ore, coal, soybeans, etc.; and crude oil and refined petroleum products.

