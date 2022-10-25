CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.18.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CEMEX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of CX opened at $3.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.60. CEMEX has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $7.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.01.

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that CEMEX will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in CEMEX by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 33,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 14,453 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 15.6% in the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 165,569 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 22,365 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 25.4% in the first quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 750,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after acquiring an additional 151,834 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in CEMEX during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Moneda USA Inc. purchased a new stake in CEMEX during the first quarter worth about $9,095,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.19% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

