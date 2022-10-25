CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.18.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CEMEX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
CEMEX Price Performance
Shares of CX opened at $3.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.60. CEMEX has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $7.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.01.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CEMEX
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in CEMEX by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 33,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 14,453 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 15.6% in the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 165,569 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 22,365 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 25.4% in the first quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 750,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after acquiring an additional 151,834 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in CEMEX during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Moneda USA Inc. purchased a new stake in CEMEX during the first quarter worth about $9,095,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.19% of the company’s stock.
About CEMEX
CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CEMEX (CX)
- Is Lithium Stock Albemarle A Buy Before Next Week’s Q3 Report?
- Gassed Up: Can Cheniere Energy Keep Climbing?
- Can American Airlines Stock Maintain Altitude?
- New Name SLB’s Legacy Business is Behind its Strong Results
- Insiders And Institutions Put A Bottom In Dave & Buster’s
Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.