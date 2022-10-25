CenterPoint Energy (CNP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. CenterPoint Energy has set its FY22 guidance at $1.37-1.39 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $1.37-$1.39 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect CenterPoint Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $27.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.29 and its 200-day moving average is $30.53. CenterPoint Energy has a fifty-two week low of $25.03 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.92.

Institutional Trading of CenterPoint Energy

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,506,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,252,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,279,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,019,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035,409 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,638,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096,455 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,810,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,720,000 after purchasing an additional 703,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,291,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,841,000 after acquiring an additional 95,394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

See Also

