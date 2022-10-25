Changebridge Capital Sustainable Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CBSE) Shares Up 0.2%

Changebridge Capital Sustainable Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CBSE – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.15 and last traded at $22.15. Approximately 605 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 1,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.10.

Changebridge Capital Sustainable Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.56.

