Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) & Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT) Critical Comparison

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) and Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.7% of Clear Channel Outdoor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.4% of Direct Digital shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Clear Channel Outdoor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Clear Channel Outdoor and Direct Digital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clear Channel Outdoor 0 3 1 0 2.25 Direct Digital 0 0 3 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

Clear Channel Outdoor presently has a consensus target price of $2.30, indicating a potential upside of 41.98%. Direct Digital has a consensus target price of $6.17, indicating a potential upside of 158.02%. Given Direct Digital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Direct Digital is more favorable than Clear Channel Outdoor.

This table compares Clear Channel Outdoor and Direct Digital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clear Channel Outdoor $2.24 billion 0.34 -$433.82 million ($0.29) -5.59 Direct Digital $38.14 million 0.20 -$1.51 million N/A N/A

Direct Digital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Clear Channel Outdoor.

Profitability

This table compares Clear Channel Outdoor and Direct Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clear Channel Outdoor -5.28% N/A -1.67% Direct Digital N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Direct Digital beats Clear Channel Outdoor on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures. It also provides street furniture equipment, cleaning and maintenance services, operation of public bike programs, and production services; and a public bicycle rental program, which offers bicycles for rent to the general public in various municipalities. As of December 31, 2021, it owned or operated approximately 69,000 advertising displays in the Americas; and 430,000 advertising displays in Europe. The company was formerly known as Eller Media Company and changed its name to Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. in August 2005. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

About Direct Digital

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem. It serves various industry verticals, such as travel, healthcare, education, financial services, consumer products, etc. with focus on small- and mid-sized businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

