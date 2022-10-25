ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:CACG) Trading 1% Higher

Shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:CACG – Get Rating) were up 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.28 and last traded at $36.10. Approximately 7,265 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 11,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.73.
ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.14.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF (CACG)
- Is Lithium Stock Albemarle A Buy Before Next Week’s Q3 Report?
- Gassed Up: Can Cheniere Energy Keep Climbing?
- Can American Airlines Stock Maintain Altitude?
- New Name SLB’s Legacy Business is Behind its Strong Results
- Insiders And Institutions Put A Bottom In Dave & Buster’s
Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.