ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:CACG) Trading 1% Higher

Shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:CACG – Get Rating) were up 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.28 and last traded at $36.10. Approximately 7,265 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 11,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.73.

ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.14.

