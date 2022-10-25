Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) Stock Price Down 13.5%

Shares of Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS – Get Rating) traded down 13.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.83 and last traded at $0.84. 125,729 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 397,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

Cloopen Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $134.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of -0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.00.

Get Cloopen Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAAS. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloopen Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cloopen Group during the first quarter worth approximately $169,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloopen Group by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 132,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 69,958 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Cloopen Group by 417.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 229,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 185,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cloopen Group by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 299,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 43,767 shares during the period. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloopen Group Company Profile

Cloopen Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based communications solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of cloud-based communications solutions, which include communications platform as a service solution that provides application programing interfaces and software development kits to embed messaging, voice call, audio and video, instant messaging, and other communications into enterprises' applications, services, and/or business processes; cloud-based contact centers, which offers RongCC and 7moor Cloud solutions; and cloud-based unified communications and collaborations, such as RongVideo that provides instant messaging, audio and video conferencing, and telephony solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cloopen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloopen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.