CMO Group (LON:CMO) Trading Down 3%

CMO Group PLC (LON:CMO – Get Rating) traded down 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 32 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 32 ($0.39). 17,469 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 48,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33 ($0.40).

The firm has a market capitalization of £23.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 30.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 69.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.73, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89.

CMO Group PLC engages in the online retailing of building materials and supplies in the United Kingdom. The company provides its products through operating websites, including Roofingsuperstore.co.uk, Drainagesuperstore.co.uk, Insulationsuperstore.co.uk, Doorsuperstore.co.uk, JTMplumbing.co.uk, Tileandfloorsuperstore.co.uk, cmotrade.co.uk, and Totaltiles.co.uk.

