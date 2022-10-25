CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) PT Lowered to $57.00 at Guggenheim

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Guggenheim from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CMS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on CMS Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on CMS Energy from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.17.

CMS Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:CMS opened at $54.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.36. CMS Energy has a 52-week low of $52.41 and a 52-week high of $73.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.63.

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.50%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 40.44%.

Institutional Trading of CMS Energy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 409.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Articles

