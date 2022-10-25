CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Sunday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $12.14 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $14.42. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CNHI. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CNH Industrial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.06.

CNH Industrial Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE CNHI opened at $12.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.95. The company has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.67. CNH Industrial has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $19.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 28.58%. The business’s revenue was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNHI. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter worth $168,240,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in CNH Industrial by 379.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,451,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,374,000 after acquiring an additional 7,478,640 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in CNH Industrial by 1,181.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,763,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,391,424 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in CNH Industrial by 17,843.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,678,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,639,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter worth $37,322,000. 37.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

