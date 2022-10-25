Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.14.

CCOI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Cogent Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $253,897.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,342.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cogent Communications news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $51,822.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,656.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $253,897.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,939,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,768,000 after purchasing an additional 104,827 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,312,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,481,000 after purchasing an additional 147,700 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,966,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,459,000 after purchasing an additional 179,771 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,754,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,596,000 after purchasing an additional 48,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,538,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,157,000 after purchasing an additional 16,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI opened at $51.21 on Tuesday. Cogent Communications has a 52-week low of $46.75 and a 52-week high of $80.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.35.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 7.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $148.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Cogent Communications’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cogent Communications will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.905 per share. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 389.25%.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

