Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on COLB. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

NASDAQ:COLB opened at $31.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.80. Columbia Banking System has a 12 month low of $26.97 and a 12 month high of $37.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 41.81%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,086,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 347,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,028,000 after purchasing an additional 12,180 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System during the third quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 2.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 227,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

