Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 1,105.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,431 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,234 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,723,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $331,431,000 after purchasing an additional 32,264 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 32.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,336,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $208,011,000 after purchasing an additional 570,560 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.1% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,367,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,689,000 after purchasing an additional 14,726 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,169,617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,108,000 after acquiring an additional 38,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 5.8% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 716,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,741,000 after acquiring an additional 39,165 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $100.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th.

FIX opened at $108.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.14 and a 12-month high of $109.71.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 9.52%.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total transaction of $310,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,722 shares in the company, valued at $3,176,347.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 12,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $1,337,452.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,274 shares in the company, valued at $2,318,500.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total transaction of $310,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,176,347.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,625 shares of company stock worth $7,841,989 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

