Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $415,000 Stock Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Crown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Crown by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Crown by 187.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Crown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCK. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Crown from $147.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Crown from $116.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Crown from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Crown in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Crown from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.75.

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $85.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.43, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.48 and a 12-month high of $130.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.45 and its 200 day moving average is $97.22.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Crown had a positive return on equity of 40.47% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -29.43%.

In related news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $46,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,894 shares in the company, valued at $459,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

