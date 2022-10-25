Comparing Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) & First United (NASDAQ:FUNC)

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) and First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Alerus Financial and First United, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alerus Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00 First United 0 0 1 0 3.00

Alerus Financial presently has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.75%. First United has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 36.91%. Given First United’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First United is more favorable than Alerus Financial.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alerus Financial 20.32% 13.69% 1.40% First United 32.12% 18.47% 1.45%

Dividends

This table compares Alerus Financial and First United’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Alerus Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. First United pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Alerus Financial pays out 28.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First United pays out 15.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First United has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. First United is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alerus Financial and First United’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alerus Financial $240.04 million 1.84 $52.68 million $2.55 8.66 First United $78.18 million 1.55 $19.77 million $3.86 4.73

Alerus Financial has higher revenue and earnings than First United. First United is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alerus Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.0% of Alerus Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.3% of First United shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Alerus Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of First United shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Alerus Financial has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First United has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First United beats Alerus Financial on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services. The company also provides commercial loans, business term loans, lines of credit, and commercial real estate loans, as well as construction and land development loans; consumer lending products, including residential first mortgage loans; installment loans and lines of credit; and second mortgage loans. In addition, it offers retirement plan administration and investment advisory services, employee stock ownership plan, fiduciary services, payroll, health savings accounts, and other benefit services, as well as individual retirement accounts; and financial planning, investment management, personal and corporate trust, estate administration, and custody services. Further, the company provides debit and credit cards, online banking, mobile banking/wallet, payment, private banking, payroll accounts, flex spending accounts, administration, and government health insurance program services. It offers banking services through fourteen offices in North Dakota, Minnesota, and Arizona; and retirement and benefit plans in 50 states through offices located in Michigan, Minnesota, and Colorado. The company was formerly known as First National Bank North Dakota and changed its name to Alerus Financial Corporation in 2000. Alerus Financial Corporation was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Grand Forks, North Dakota.

About First United

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities. It also provides loans, such as commercial loans secured by real estate, commercial equipment, vehicles, or other assets of the borrower; commercial real estate loans for residential and commercial development, agricultural purpose properties, and service industry buildings; residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; residential real estate construction loans; and indirect and direct auto loans, student loans, term loans, and other secured and unsecured lines of credit and term loans. In addition, the company offers various trust services, including personal trust, investment agency accounts, charitable trusts, retirement accounts that consist of IRA roll-overs, 401(k) accounts and defined benefit plans, estate administration, and estate planning services; insurance products; brokerage services; and safe deposit and night depository facilities. It operates 26 banking offices, one customer care center, and 34 automated teller machines in Allegany, Frederick, Garrett, and Washington counties in Maryland; and in Mineral, Berkeley, Monongalia, and Harrison counties in West Virginia. First United Corporation was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Oakland, Maryland.

