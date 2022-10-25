Comparing Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT) & Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT)

Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Rating) and Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.4% of Direct Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.1% of Fluent shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.5% of Fluent shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Direct Digital and Fluent’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Direct Digital $38.14 million 0.20 -$1.51 million N/A N/A Fluent $329.25 million 0.29 -$10.06 million ($0.70) -1.70

Analyst Ratings

Direct Digital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fluent.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Direct Digital and Fluent, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Direct Digital 0 0 3 0 3.00 Fluent 0 0 1 0 3.00

Direct Digital presently has a consensus target price of $6.17, indicating a potential upside of 158.02%. Fluent has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 110.08%. Given Direct Digital’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Direct Digital is more favorable than Fluent.

Profitability

This table compares Direct Digital and Fluent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Direct Digital N/A N/A N/A Fluent -15.43% -1.10% -0.73%

Summary

Direct Digital beats Fluent on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Direct Digital

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem. It serves various industry verticals, such as travel, healthcare, education, financial services, consumer products, etc. with focus on small- and mid-sized businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Fluent

Fluent, Inc. provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. The company also delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial products and services, media and entertainment, health and wellness, retail and consumer, and staffing and recruitment. Fluent, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

