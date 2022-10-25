Comparing First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB) and QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH)

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) and First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares QCR and First US Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QCR $300.58 million 3.17 $98.90 million $6.06 9.21 First US Bancshares $43.44 million 0.99 $4.45 million $0.80 9.25

QCR has higher revenue and earnings than First US Bancshares. QCR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First US Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Dividends

QCR has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First US Bancshares has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

QCR pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. First US Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. QCR pays out 4.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First US Bancshares pays out 15.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.5% of QCR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.6% of First US Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of QCR shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of First US Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for QCR and First US Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QCR 0 0 2 0 3.00 First US Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

QCR presently has a consensus target price of $69.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.68%. Given QCR’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe QCR is more favorable than First US Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares QCR and First US Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QCR 30.55% 16.62% 1.77% First US Bancshares 12.57% 6.08% 0.55%

Summary

QCR beats First US Bancshares on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc., a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies. Its loan portfolio comprises loans to small and mid-sized businesses; business loans, including lines of credit for working capital and operational purposes; term loans for the acquisition of facilities, equipment, and other purposes; commercial and residential real estate loans; and installment and other consumer loans, such as home improvement, home equity, motor vehicle, and signature loans, as well as small personal credit lines. In addition, the company engages in leasing of machinery and equipment to commercial and industrial businesses under direct financing lease contracts; and issuance of trust preferred securities. It serves the Quad Cities, Cedar Rapids, Cedar Valley, Des Moines/Ankeny, and Springfield communities. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Moline, Illinois.

About First US Bancshares

First US Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial construction, land, and land development loans comprising residential housing, commercial and industrial use property development loans, raw land purchase and improvement loans, and agricultural production loans; mortgage loans on residential properties and apartment buildings; real estate loans secured by commercial and industrial properties, office or mixed-use facilities, strip shopping centers, or other commercial property; loans and leases to commercial customers; and secured and unsecured personal loans, including automobile loans and other direct consumer installment loans. The company also provides loans secured by personal property items, such as furniture, ATVs, and home appliances, as well as recreational vehicles, boats, and cargo trailers. In addition, it provides letters of credit; and safe deposit box and remote deposit capture services, as well as underwrites credit life, and credit accident and health insurance reinsurance policies. The company serves small-and medium-sized businesses, property managers, business executives, professionals, and other individuals. It operates 15 full-service banking offices in Birmingham, Butler, Calera, Centreville, Gilbertown, Grove Hill, Harpersville, Jackson, Thomasville, Tuscaloosa, and Woodstock, Alabama; Knoxville and Powell, Tennessee; and Rose Hill, Virginia, as well as loan production offices in Mobile, Alabama, and the Chattanooga, Tennessee area. The company was formerly known as United Security Bancshares, Inc. and changed its name to First US Bancshares, Inc. in October 2016. First US Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

