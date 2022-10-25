Comparing Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) and Abcam (OTCMKTS:ABCZY)

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) and Abcam (OTCMKTS:ABCZY – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Kronos Worldwide and Abcam, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Kronos Worldwide alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kronos Worldwide 2 0 1 0 1.67 Abcam 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kronos Worldwide presently has a consensus target price of $9.67, suggesting a potential upside of 3.94%.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Kronos Worldwide has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Abcam has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Kronos Worldwide and Abcam’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kronos Worldwide 8.05% 19.49% 8.53% Abcam N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.3% of Kronos Worldwide shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Kronos Worldwide shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Kronos Worldwide pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.2%. Abcam pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share. Kronos Worldwide pays out 51.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kronos Worldwide has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Kronos Worldwide is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kronos Worldwide and Abcam’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kronos Worldwide $1.94 billion 0.55 $112.90 million $1.49 6.24 Abcam $336.37 million 0.00 N/A N/A N/A

Kronos Worldwide has higher revenue and earnings than Abcam.

Summary

Kronos Worldwide beats Abcam on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kronos Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics. It also produces ilmenite, a raw material used directly as a feedstock by sulfate-process TiO2 plants; iron-based chemicals, which are used as treatment and conditioning agents for industrial effluents and municipal wastewater, as well as in the manufacture of iron pigments, cement, and agricultural products; specialty chemicals for use in the formulation of pearlescent pigments, and production of electroceramic capacitors for cell phones and other electronic devices, as well as for use in pearlescent pigments, natural gas pipe, and other specialty applications. In addition, the company provides technical services for its products. It sells its products under the KRONOS brand through agents and distributors to paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Valhi, Inc.

About Abcam

(Get Rating)

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays. Its research products are used in the areas of cancer, cardiovascular, cell biology, developmental biology, epigenetics, nuclear signaling, immunology, metabolism, microbiology, neuroscience, signal transduction, and stem cells. The company also offers diagnostic and therapeutic solutions. The company also sells its products online. Abcam plc has partnership with Cancer Research UK for the development and commercialization of novel custom antibodies to support the acceleration of cancer research. Abcam plc was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.