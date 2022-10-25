Comparing Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) and NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF)

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) and NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Physicians Realty Trust has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.2% of Physicians Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.8% of NexPoint Real Estate Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Physicians Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 48.0% of NexPoint Real Estate Finance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Physicians Realty Trust 1 7 2 0 2.10 NexPoint Real Estate Finance 0 2 0 1 2.67

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Physicians Realty Trust and NexPoint Real Estate Finance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Physicians Realty Trust presently has a consensus target price of $18.77, suggesting a potential upside of 31.55%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.33%. Given NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NexPoint Real Estate Finance is more favorable than Physicians Realty Trust.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Physicians Realty Trust and NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Physicians Realty Trust $457.70 million 7.06 $83.96 million $0.35 40.77 NexPoint Real Estate Finance $55.83 million 4.22 $43.08 million $3.24 4.86

Physicians Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than NexPoint Real Estate Finance. NexPoint Real Estate Finance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Physicians Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Physicians Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.7%. Physicians Realty Trust pays out 262.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. NexPoint Real Estate Finance pays out 61.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. NexPoint Real Estate Finance is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Physicians Realty Trust and NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Physicians Realty Trust 15.92% 2.70% 1.59% NexPoint Real Estate Finance 56.78% 16.16% 0.60%

Summary

NexPoint Real Estate Finance beats Physicians Realty Trust on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare. The Company conducts its business through an UPREIT structure in which its properties are owned by Physicians Realty L.P., a Delaware limited partnership (the operating partnership), directly or through limited partnerships, limited liability companies or other subsidiaries. The Company is the sole general partner of the operating partnership and, as of September 30, 2020, owned approximately 97.4% of OP Units.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations. The company intends to qualify as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

