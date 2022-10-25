CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in CONMED were worth $5,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNMD. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in CONMED by 805.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 52,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 46,740 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CONMED by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in CONMED by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its position in CONMED by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 69,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,284,000 after purchasing an additional 13,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CONMED by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently commented on CNMD. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CONMED in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on CONMED from $160.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on CONMED from $123.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.75.

Shares of CNMD opened at $77.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.20. CONMED Co. has a 52-week low of $73.02 and a 52-week high of $159.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.62, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. CONMED had a positive return on equity of 13.94% and a negative net margin of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $277.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.78 million. Analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.20%.

In related news, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total transaction of $756,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,356.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.94, for a total transaction of $328,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,488.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total value of $756,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,356.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

