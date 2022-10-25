Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,386,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,006,000 after purchasing an additional 47,060 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Construction Partners by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,655,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,511,000 after acquiring an additional 500,697 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Construction Partners by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 2,328,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,959,000 after acquiring an additional 39,546 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Construction Partners by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,069,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,170,000 after acquiring an additional 48,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Construction Partners by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,029,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,141,000 after acquiring an additional 336,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ROAD. DA Davidson increased their target price on Construction Partners to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Construction Partners from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Construction Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.80.

ROAD stock opened at $29.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.19. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.89 and a 1 year high of $44.99.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $380.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.77 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 1.36%. Construction Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 50,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total value of $1,422,760.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,684.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Noreen E. Skelly sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $87,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,175.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 50,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total value of $1,422,760.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,684.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,719 shares of company stock worth $1,733,165. 24.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

