Contrasting Franklin Wireless (FKWL) & Its Competitors

Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL – Get Rating) is one of 38 public companies in the “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Franklin Wireless to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Franklin Wireless and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Wireless -15.69% -8.61% -7.20% Franklin Wireless Competitors -23.83% 6.94% -8.22%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.5% of Franklin Wireless shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.0% of shares of all “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of Franklin Wireless shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of shares of all “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Wireless 0 0 0 0 N/A Franklin Wireless Competitors 150 546 1165 35 2.57

This is a summary of recent ratings for Franklin Wireless and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies have a potential upside of 16.77%. Given Franklin Wireless’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Franklin Wireless has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Franklin Wireless and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Wireless $24.00 million -$3.76 million -9.24 Franklin Wireless Competitors $653.84 million $23.51 million 3.65

Franklin Wireless’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Franklin Wireless. Franklin Wireless is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Franklin Wireless has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franklin Wireless’ rivals have a beta of 4.44, suggesting that their average stock price is 344% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Franklin Wireless rivals beat Franklin Wireless on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Franklin Wireless Company Profile

Franklin Wireless Corp. provides intelligent wireless solutions. The company's products include 5G/4G wireless broadband products, such as wi-fi mobile hotspot, consumer home gateway customer-premises equipment (CPE), and enterprise gateway CPE; and IoT tracking and connected devices, including smart IoT tracking device, connected car, and home phone connect. It also offers IOT server platform and application, which comprises Pintrac, a cloud based telecom grade server platform; Pintrac Mobile Device Management, an LTE hotspot; Pintrac Pet, a pet tracking application; and Pintrac Auto that tracks, locates, and manages vehicles for consumers and businesses, which integrates hardware and software enabling machine-to-machine (M2M) applications and the Internet of Things (IoT). The company directly markets its products to wireless operators, as well as indirectly through strategic partners and distributors located primarily in the North America, the Caribbean and South America, and Asia. Franklin Wireless Corp. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

