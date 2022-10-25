Contrasting Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) and DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG)

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) and Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DigitalBridge Group and Highwoods Properties’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DigitalBridge Group $965.80 million 2.11 -$310.10 million ($1.92) -6.48 Highwoods Properties $768.01 million 3.58 $313.28 million $2.73 9.58

Highwoods Properties has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DigitalBridge Group. DigitalBridge Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Highwoods Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Dividends

DigitalBridge Group has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Highwoods Properties has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

DigitalBridge Group pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Highwoods Properties pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.7%. DigitalBridge Group pays out -2.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Highwoods Properties pays out 73.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Highwoods Properties has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Highwoods Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for DigitalBridge Group and Highwoods Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DigitalBridge Group 0 2 2 1 2.80 Highwoods Properties 0 4 3 0 2.43

DigitalBridge Group presently has a consensus price target of $36.20, indicating a potential upside of 191.00%. Highwoods Properties has a consensus price target of $32.43, indicating a potential upside of 24.06%. Given DigitalBridge Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe DigitalBridge Group is more favorable than Highwoods Properties.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.4% of Highwoods Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of DigitalBridge Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Highwoods Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares DigitalBridge Group and Highwoods Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DigitalBridge Group -19.83% -3.68% -1.10% Highwoods Properties 35.81% 11.44% 4.91%

Summary

Highwoods Properties beats DigitalBridge Group on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DigitalBridge Group

(Get Rating)

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is an infrastructure investment firm. It specializes in investing and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, edge infrastructure, digital infrastructure and real estate. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angeles, California; New York, New York; Boston, Massachusetts; Denver, Colorado; London, United Kingdom; Senningerberg, Luxembourg and Singapore.

About Highwoods Properties

(Get Rating)

Highwoods Properties, Inc., headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.