Contrasting Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) and Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM)

Loop Industries and Perimeter Solutions are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Loop Industries and Perimeter Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loop Industries N/A -108.68% -86.27% Perimeter Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Loop Industries and Perimeter Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Loop Industries 0 0 3 0 3.00 Perimeter Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Loop Industries currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 446.45%. Perimeter Solutions has a consensus price target of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 100.83%. Given Loop Industries’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Loop Industries is more favorable than Perimeter Solutions.

29.2% of Loop Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 53.5% of Loop Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Perimeter Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Loop Industries and Perimeter Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Loop Industries N/A N/A -$44.92 million ($1.05) -2.61 Perimeter Solutions $362.34 million N/A -$659.83 million N/A N/A

Loop Industries has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Perimeter Solutions.

Summary

Loop Industries beats Perimeter Solutions on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Loop Industries

Loop Industries, Inc., a technology company, focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET resins for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as plastic bottles for water and carbonated soft drinks, and containers for food and other consumer products; and polyester fibers, including textiles, clothing, and apparel. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Terrebonne, Canada.

About Perimeter Solutions

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Oil Additives. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers. The Oil Additives segment produces Phosphorus Pentasulfide which is primarily used in the preparation of lubricant additives, including a family of compounds called Zinc Dialkyldithiophosphates. The company offers its products under the brands PHOS-CHEK, FIRE-TROL, AUXQUIMIA, SOLBERG. and BIOGEMA. Perimeter Solutions, SA was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Clayton, Missouri.

