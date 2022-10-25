Contrasting Realty Income (NYSE:O) & VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI)

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) and VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.6% of Realty Income shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Realty Income shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of VICI Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Realty Income and VICI Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Realty Income 20.10% 2.37% 1.38% VICI Properties 34.06% 8.82% 4.70%

Dividends

Analyst Ratings

Realty Income pays an annual dividend of $2.98 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. VICI Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Realty Income pays out 281.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. VICI Properties pays out 154.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Realty Income has raised its dividend for 28 consecutive years and VICI Properties has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. VICI Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Realty Income and VICI Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Realty Income 0 4 4 0 2.50 VICI Properties 0 1 7 1 3.00

Realty Income currently has a consensus target price of $75.14, indicating a potential upside of 27.34%. VICI Properties has a consensus target price of $36.65, indicating a potential upside of 22.62%. Given Realty Income’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Realty Income is more favorable than VICI Properties.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Realty Income and VICI Properties’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Realty Income $2.08 billion 17.06 $359.46 million $1.06 55.67 VICI Properties $1.51 billion 19.07 $1.01 billion $1.01 29.59

VICI Properties has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Realty Income. VICI Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Realty Income, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Realty Income has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VICI Properties has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

VICI Properties beats Realty Income on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients. To date, the company has declared 608 consecutive common stock monthly dividends throughout its 52-year operating history and increased the dividend 109 times since Realty Income's public listing in 1994 (NYSE: O). The company is a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. Additional information about the company can be obtained from the corporate website at www.realtyincome.com.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs. Its properties are leased to industry leading gaming and hospitality operators, including Caesars Entertainment, Inc., Century Casinos Inc., Hard Rock International, JACK Entertainment and Penn National Gaming, Inc. VICI Properties also owns four championship golf courses and 34 acres of undeveloped land adjacent to the Las Vegas Strip. VICI Properties' strategy is to create the nation's highest quality and most productive experiential real estate portfolio.

