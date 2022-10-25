Contrasting Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) and Black Knight (NYSE:BKI)

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) and Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.2% of Smartsheet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.8% of Black Knight shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Smartsheet shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Black Knight shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Smartsheet and Black Knight’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smartsheet -33.88% -42.47% -21.40% Black Knight 33.57% 15.37% 5.81%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smartsheet $550.83 million 7.72 -$171.10 million ($1.74) -18.87 Black Knight $1.48 billion 6.57 $207.90 million $3.34 18.59

This table compares Smartsheet and Black Knight’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Black Knight has higher revenue and earnings than Smartsheet. Smartsheet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Black Knight, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Smartsheet and Black Knight, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smartsheet 0 3 12 0 2.80 Black Knight 0 4 1 0 2.20

Smartsheet currently has a consensus price target of $47.59, indicating a potential upside of 44.91%. Black Knight has a consensus price target of $79.17, indicating a potential upside of 27.50%. Given Smartsheet’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Smartsheet is more favorable than Black Knight.

Volatility & Risk

Smartsheet has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Black Knight has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Black Knight beats Smartsheet on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc. engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D. Creason and Brent R. Frei in June 2005 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc. provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs. This segment also provides LoanCatcher, a cloud-based loan origination system designed for the needs of brokers; and LoanSifter PPE designed to meet the needs of the broker community by providing access to investors and loan products. The Data and Analytics segment offers property ownership data, lien data, servicing data, automated valuation models, collateral risk scores, behavioral models, lead generation, multiple listing service, and other data solutions. The company was formerly known as Black Knight Financial Services, Inc. and changed its name to Black Knight, Inc. in October 2017. Black Knight, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

