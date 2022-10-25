Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Coverage Initiated at DA Davidson

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CORZ. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Core Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on Core Scientific from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Cowen reduced their target price on Core Scientific from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays began coverage on Core Scientific in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Core Scientific from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Core Scientific has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of 6.45.

Core Scientific Price Performance

CORZ opened at 0.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Core Scientific has a 12 month low of 0.86 and a 12 month high of 14.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 1.79 and a 200-day moving average price of 2.93.

Institutional Trading of Core Scientific

Core Scientific ( NASDAQ:CORZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported 0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.17 by 0.01. The business had revenue of 163.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 152.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Core Scientific will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Core Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mad River Investors boosted its position in Core Scientific by 3.0% during the second quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 163,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Core Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Core Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.65% of the company’s stock.

About Core Scientific

Core Scientific, Inc operates facilities for digital asset mining and colocation services in North America. It provides blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services. The company mines digital assets for its own account and provides hosting colocation services for other large-scale miners.

