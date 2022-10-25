Corsair Partnering (NYSE:CORS) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of Corsair Partnering Co. (NYSE:CORS – Get Rating) traded up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.84 and last traded at $9.84. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 72,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.82.

Corsair Partnering Trading Up 0.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average is $9.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corsair Partnering

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CORS. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Partnering in the third quarter worth $438,000. CSS LLC IL boosted its stake in Corsair Partnering by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 168,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corsair Partnering during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Corsair Partnering in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Corsair Partnering in the 1st quarter worth about $318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Partnering Company Profile

Corsair Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

