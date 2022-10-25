CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,696 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 16,125.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 46.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 28.9% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 50.2% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CoStar Group

In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $145,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,872,773.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $145,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,872,773.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total transaction of $104,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,345.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

Shares of CSGP opened at $71.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.95, a quick ratio of 11.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a PE ratio of 84.99 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.76. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.00 and a 12-month high of $101.05.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $536.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.00 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 7.31%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSGP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.33.

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Stories

