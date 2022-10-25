CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CPI Card Group Stock Performance

CPI Card Group stock opened at $18.50 on Tuesday. CPI Card Group has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $32.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.72 and a 200 day moving average of $17.04. The stock has a market cap of $208.37 million, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.29.

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CPI Card Group had a negative return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $113.31 million during the quarter.

About CPI Card Group

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks.

Featured Articles

