Critical Analysis: Artivion (NYSE:AORT) vs. Steakholder Foods (OTCMKTS:MTTCF)

Steakholder Foods (OTCMKTS:MTTCF – Get Rating) and Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Steakholder Foods and Artivion, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Steakholder Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A Artivion 0 1 4 0 2.80

Artivion has a consensus price target of $25.40, suggesting a potential upside of 153.75%. Given Artivion’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Artivion is more favorable than Steakholder Foods.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

85.2% of Artivion shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Artivion shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Steakholder Foods and Artivion’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Steakholder Foods N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Artivion $298.84 million 1.35 -$14.83 million ($0.44) -22.75

Steakholder Foods has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Artivion.

Profitability

This table compares Steakholder Foods and Artivion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Steakholder Foods N/A N/A N/A Artivion -5.55% 3.42% 1.29%

Summary

Artivion beats Steakholder Foods on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Steakholder Foods

MeaTech 3D Ltd., a deep-tech food company, engages in the development of cultivated meat technologies to manufacture cultivated meat without animal slaughter. The company develops a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat. It intends to license its production technology; provide associated products, such as cell lines, printheads, bioreactors, and incubators; and offer services, such as technology implementation, training, and engineering support directly and through contractors to food processing and food retail companies. The company is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

About Artivion

Artivion Inc. manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo. It also provides E-xtra design engineering systems for the treatment of aortic vascular diseases; E-nside, an off-the-shelf stent graft for the treatment of thoraco-abdominal disease; E-vita THORACIC 3G for the endovascular treatment of thoracic aortic aneurysms; E-nya, a thoracic stent graft system for the minimally invasive repair of lesions of the descending aorta; E-ventus BX, a balloon-expandable peripheral stent graft for the endovascular treatment of renal and pelvic arteries; E-liac to treat aneurysmal iliac arteries, and aneurysmal iliac side branches; and E-tegra, an abdominal aortic aneurysms stent graft system. In addition, the company offers synthetic vascular grafts for use in open aortic and peripheral vascular surgical procedures; PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures; cardiac laser therapy products for angina treatment; CryoVein femoral vein and CryoArtery femoral artery vascular preservation services; On-X prosthetic aortic and mitral heart valves and the On-X ascending aortic prosthesis; CarbonAid CO2 diffusion catheters and Chord-X ePTFE sutures for mitral chordal replacement; and ascyrus medical dissection stents, as well as pyrolytic carbon coating services to medical device manufacturers. It serves physicians, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities, as well as cardiac, vascular, thoracic, and general surgeons. The company was formerly known as CryoLife, Inc. and changed its name to Artivion Inc. in January 2022. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Kennesaw, Georgia.

