Critical Contrast: Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) versus The Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF)

Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF – Get Rating) and The Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Voyager Digital and The Restaurant Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voyager Digital -12.60% -23.41% -1.16% The Restaurant Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Voyager Digital and The Restaurant Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Voyager Digital 0 4 3 0 2.43 The Restaurant Group 1 2 1 0 2.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Voyager Digital presently has a consensus target price of $18.15, indicating a potential upside of 60,383.33%. Given Voyager Digital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Voyager Digital is more favorable than The Restaurant Group.

0.7% of Voyager Digital shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Voyager Digital and The Restaurant Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voyager Digital $175.06 million 0.03 -$51.49 million ($0.30) -0.10 The Restaurant Group $875.39 million 0.10 -$52.80 million N/A N/A

Voyager Digital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than The Restaurant Group.

About Voyager Digital



Voyager Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a crypto asset brokerage firm primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates a digital platform that enables users to buy and sell crypto assets across multiple centralized marketplaces in one account. The company was formerly known as Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd. and changed its name to Voyager Digital Ltd. in July 2020. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About The Restaurant Group



The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars. It operates a portfolio of approximately 400 restaurants and pubs. The Restaurant Group plc was incorporated in 1954 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

