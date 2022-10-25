Critical Contrast: Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) and Welltower (NYSE:WELL)

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.7% of Welltower shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.8% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Welltower shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.6% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Welltower and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Welltower 7.20% 2.09% 1.11% Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust -11.21% N/A -1.47%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Welltower $4.74 billion 5.51 $336.14 million $0.89 64.62 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust $61.31 million 0.26 -$9.44 million ($1.74) -0.94

This table compares Welltower and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Welltower has higher revenue and earnings than Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Welltower, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Welltower and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Welltower 0 3 10 1 2.86 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Welltower currently has a consensus target price of $85.25, suggesting a potential upside of 48.24%. Given Welltower’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Welltower is more favorable than Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust.

Risk and Volatility

Welltower has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 2.53, indicating that its stock price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Welltower beats Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience. Welltower, a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), owns interests in properties concentrated in major, high-growth markets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, consisting of seniors housing and post-acute communities and outpatient medical properties.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ: WHLR ) is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

