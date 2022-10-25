Critical Review: Basic Energy Services (OTCMKTS:BASX) and Superior Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SPNVD)

Basic Energy Services (OTCMKTS:BASX – Get Rating) and Superior Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SPNVD – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Basic Energy Services has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Superior Energy Services has a beta of 2.75, indicating that its stock price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.8% of Superior Energy Services shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Basic Energy Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Superior Energy Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Basic Energy Services $411.38 million 0.00 -$268.17 million N/A N/A Superior Energy Services $2.13 billion 0.00 -$858.11 million ($9.00) N/A

This table compares Basic Energy Services and Superior Energy Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Basic Energy Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Superior Energy Services.

Profitability

This table compares Basic Energy Services and Superior Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Basic Energy Services -42.55% N/A -39.43% Superior Energy Services -48.56% -73.42% -7.25%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Basic Energy Services and Superior Energy Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Basic Energy Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Superior Energy Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Superior Energy Services beats Basic Energy Services on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Basic Energy Services

Basic Energy Services, Inc. engages in the provision of well site services to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies. It operates its business through the following segments: Completion and Remedial Services, Well Servicing and Water Logistics. The Completion and Remedial Services segment utilizes coiled tubing services, air compressor packages specially configured for underbalanced drilling operations, an array of specialized rental equipment and fishing tools, thru-tubing, and snubbing units. The Well Servicing segment encompasses a full range of services performed with a mobile well servicing rig, including the installation and removal of downhole equipment and elimination of obstructions in the well bore to facilitate the flow of oil and natural gas. The Water Logistics segment focuses in the fleet of trucks and related assets, including specialized tank trucks, storage tanks, water wells, disposal facilities water treatment, and related equipment. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

About Superior Energy Services

Superior Energy Services, Inc. engages in the provision of oilfield services and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Drilling Products & Services, Onshore Completion & Workover Services, Production Services and Technical Solutions. The Drilling Products and Services segment provides downhole drilling tools and surface rentals. The Onshore Completion and Workover Services segment offers pressure pumping, fluid management and workover services. The Production Services segment gives intervention services. The Technical Solutions segment involves in the products and services that address customer-specific needs with applications, which typically require engineering, manufacturing or project planning. The company was founded by Terence E. Hall in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

