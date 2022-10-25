Critical Review: United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) versus SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI – Get Rating) and SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares United Natural Foods and SpartanNash’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Natural Foods 0.86% 15.95% 3.49% SpartanNash 0.67% 9.71% 3.37%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares United Natural Foods and SpartanNash’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Natural Foods $28.93 billion 0.08 $248.00 million $4.06 9.84 SpartanNash $8.93 billion 0.13 $73.75 million $1.71 19.56

Insider and Institutional Ownership

United Natural Foods has higher revenue and earnings than SpartanNash. United Natural Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SpartanNash, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

88.1% of United Natural Foods shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.7% of SpartanNash shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of United Natural Foods shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of SpartanNash shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

United Natural Foods has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SpartanNash has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for United Natural Foods and SpartanNash, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Natural Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A SpartanNash 0 3 1 0 2.25

SpartanNash has a consensus target price of $27.83, indicating a potential downside of 16.79%. Given SpartanNash’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SpartanNash is more favorable than United Natural Foods.

Summary

United Natural Foods beats SpartanNash on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Natural Foods

(Get Rating)

United Natural Foods, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items. It also provides nuts, dried fruit, seeds, trail mixes, granola, natural and organic snack items, and confections under the Woodstock Farms Manufacturing name; organic, non-GMO project verified, and specialty food and non-food items under the Blue Marble brand; pet food under the WILD HARVEST brand; and imported Greek feta cheese and organic ramen under the MT.VIKOS, KOYO, ASIAN GOURMET, MEDITERRANEAN ORGANIC, and NATURAL SEA brands, as well as various products under the TUMARO'S, ESSENTIAL EVERYDAY, SHOPPERS VALUE, Field Day, EQUALINE, CULINARY CIRCLE, ARCTIC SHORES SEAFOOD COMPANY, STONE RIDGE CREAMERY, and SUPER CHILL brands. In addition, the company provides home, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products, as well as private label products through a network of 73 Cub Foods and Shoppers retail grocery stores; and retail store support, pricing strategy, shelf and planogram management, advertising, couponing, ecommerce, consumer convenience, store design, equipment sourcing, electronic payments processing, network and data hosting, point-of-sale hardware and software, automation tools, sustainability, and administrative back-office solution services. Further, it offers consumer and trade marketing programs, and programs to support suppliers in understanding its markets. The company serves chains, independent retailers, and supernatural chains, as well as foodservice, ecommerce, conventional military business, and other sales customers. United Natural Foods, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island.

About SpartanNash

(Get Rating)

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores. This segment also offers various value-added services to retailers. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products to 160 military commissaries and approximately 400 exchanges located in 39 states across the United States and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Honduras, Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, and Djibouti. The Retail segment primarily operates 145 corporate owned retail stores and 36 fuel centers, primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin's Super Markets, D&W Fresh Market, VG's Grocery, and Dan's Supermarket. SpartanNash Company also markets and distributes private brand items primarily under the Our Family brand name. The company was formerly known as Spartan Stores, Inc. and changed its name to SpartanNash Company in November 2013. SpartanNash Company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.