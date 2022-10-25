Critical Survey: Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) vs. Employers (NYSE:EIG)

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL – Get Rating) and Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Dividends

Kinsale Capital Group pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Employers pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Kinsale Capital Group pays out 8.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Employers pays out 56.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Kinsale Capital Group has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Employers has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.4% of Kinsale Capital Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.2% of Employers shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Kinsale Capital Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Employers shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kinsale Capital Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Employers 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Kinsale Capital Group and Employers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Profitability

This table compares Kinsale Capital Group and Employers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kinsale Capital Group 20.32% 24.01% 7.75% Employers 7.92% 6.47% 1.93%

Volatility and Risk

Kinsale Capital Group has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Employers has a beta of 0.12, suggesting that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kinsale Capital Group and Employers’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kinsale Capital Group $639.78 million 9.85 $152.66 million $6.23 44.14 Employers $703.10 million 1.44 $119.30 million $1.83 20.25

Kinsale Capital Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Employers. Employers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kinsale Capital Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Kinsale Capital Group beats Employers on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc., a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance. It markets and sells its insurance products in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands primarily through a network of independent insurance brokers. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers. Employers Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

