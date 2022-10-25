Cross Staff Investments Inc Sells 316 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cross Staff Investments Inc lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.4% of Cross Staff Investments Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Cross Staff Investments Inc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 238,141,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,205,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358,478 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,799,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,587,638,000 after buying an additional 777,837 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,772,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,808,286,000 after buying an additional 265,330 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,070,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,683,837,000 after buying an additional 509,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,189,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,046,449,000 after buying an additional 328,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $170.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 19.95%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.25.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,864,202. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

