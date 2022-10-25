Crown ElectroKinetics (CRKN) versus Its Peers Critical Comparison

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Rating) is one of 28 publicly-traded companies in the “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Crown ElectroKinetics to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Crown ElectroKinetics and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Crown ElectroKinetics alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crown ElectroKinetics 0 1 0 0 2.00 Crown ElectroKinetics Competitors 77 247 445 4 2.49

Crown ElectroKinetics currently has a consensus target price of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 512.24%. As a group, “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 30.26%. Given Crown ElectroKinetics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Crown ElectroKinetics is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

15.2% of Crown ElectroKinetics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.0% of shares of all “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 36.5% of Crown ElectroKinetics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.6% of shares of all “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Crown ElectroKinetics has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crown ElectroKinetics’ competitors have a beta of -1.36, indicating that their average share price is 236% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Crown ElectroKinetics and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Crown ElectroKinetics $100,000.00 N/A -0.19 Crown ElectroKinetics Competitors $2.40 billion $165.30 million 45.24

Crown ElectroKinetics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Crown ElectroKinetics. Crown ElectroKinetics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Crown ElectroKinetics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crown ElectroKinetics N/A -279.46% -213.11% Crown ElectroKinetics Competitors -182.58% -18.15% -4.36%

Summary

Crown ElectroKinetics competitors beat Crown ElectroKinetics on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Crown ElectroKinetics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. develops and sells optical switching films. The company also focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. in October 2017. Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Corvallis, Oregon.

Receive News & Ratings for Crown ElectroKinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown ElectroKinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.